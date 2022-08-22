Diocese of Bellary gets new Team of Diocesan Service of Communion

Bellary: Karnataka Regional Service of Communion (KRSC) constituted the Diocesan Service of Communion (DSC) of the Diocese of Bellary.

KRSC Coordinator Bro. Cherian Rampuram, KRSC Secretary Bro. Thomas Chinnappa, National Service of Communion (NSC) member Bro. Mahime Raj and KRSC Spiritual Director Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza were part of the constitution team.

The program began on August 19th Friday at 5:30 pm. Leaders from all around the Diocese of Bellary gathered at Bellary Arogya Mathe Shrine, Bellary. Spiritual Director Rev. Fr Cyril Lasrado welcomed the KRSC members as well as participants. Shrine Rector Rev. Fr Jose Prakash was present.

At 6 pm Rev. Msgr O. Vincent, Vicar General offered the inaugural Holy Eucharist followed by the rosary and self-introduction.

On August 20th Saturday there were three talks on Life in the Spirit (LSS), sessions on CCR, Servant leadership and the importance of prayer groups in the Parish and Deanery led by Bro. Cherian Rampuram Bro. Mahime Raj and Bro. Thomas Chinnappa. At 6 pm Rev. Fr Sunil Director of Communication Diocese of Bellary celebrated the Holy Eucharist followed by the adoration led by Bro. Mahime Raj.

On August 21st Most Rev. Dr Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Diocese of Bellary celebrated the Holy Eucharist at 7 am. After breakfast Bro. Mahime explained the CHARIS and its Statues followed by a workshop led by Bro. Thomas Chinnappa. The election process started at 12 pm in the presence of KRSC Spiritual Director Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza. Bro. Thomas Chinnappa led the election. Eighteen members consented to take up the leadership.

Fr Franklin D’Souza, Fr Jose Prakash, Fr Cyril Lasrado, NSC member Bro. Mahime Raj and Bro. Thomas Chinnappa were part of the discerning team. Seven leaders were selected in the discernment process. Later seven members elected a Coordinator and a Secretary from the team of seven.

DSC Team of Diocese of Bellary for the year 2022 – 2025

Mr Subhash: Coordinator – St. Anthony’s Cathedral, Bellary

Mr Ravi Kumar: Secretary – Holy Family Church, Sindanur

Mrs Annamma: St. Anthony’s Cathedral, Bellary

Mr Varaprasad: St. Anthony’s Shrine, Bandihatti, Bellary

Mrs Shantha: Christ the King Church, Cantonment, Bellary

Mr Arogyappa: Christ the King Church, Cantonment, Bellary

Mrs Mary Rajendra: Sacred Heart Church, Fort, Bellary

Mr Manuvel Abhishek: Ex officio (KRSC), Sacred Heart Church, Fort, Bellary.

Episcopal Advisor: Most Rev. Dr Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Diocese of Bellary

Spiritual Director: Rev. Fr Cyril Lasrado, Bellary

At 2:45 pm KRSC Spiritual Director Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza led the Oath taking ceremony together with Rev. Fr Cyril Lasrado and Rev. Fr Jose Prakash. Then the anointing session was led by Fr Franklin D’Souza. All three priests prayed for all the participants by laying of their hands.

On behalf of KRSC Bro. Thomas Chinnappa thanked the Bishop of the Diocese of Bellary and Spiritual Director and all the participants. He congratulated the new team on behalf of the KRSC. He specially thanked KRSC member, Mr Manuel Abhishek, for his commitment to organising the program together with the Spiritual Director.

Spiritual Director Rev. Fr Cyril Lasrado thanked everyone who helped to conduct the ever-first constitution of the Diocese of Bellary.

Report by KRSC, Photos by Manuvel Abhishek

