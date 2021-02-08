Spread the love



















Diocese of Mangalore Felicitates Catholic Members of Gram Panchayats of Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada Districts

Mangaluru: The diocese of Mangalore felicitated the Catholic members of the Gram Panchayats of Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada districts on Sunday 7th February 2021 at the Milagres Jubilee hall. The elections for the Gram Panchayat members were held in Kerala and Karnataka in 2020. A training session on the responsibilities of the members of the Gram Panchayats was conducted for 132 candidates of both districts. The elected candidates were honoured by the Bishop of Mangalore.

Wilfred D’Souza a Journalist and agriculturist and the former Instructor and trainer of ‘Abdul Nazeer Sab State Institute for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj’ conducted the training programme session. He explained the history of the Panchayat Raj in India with a special reference to Karnataka and Kerala. He cited that the system of the Panchayat Raj works in Kerala better than in any other state of India. He also said that the Karnataka state has been taken as an ideal one in implementing the Panchayat Raj system in India. He explained to the members how the Panchayats were administrated and how they function.

The Vicar General Maxim Noronha of the diocese, the chief guest of the function, greeted the elected members. He said that the position of the members of the Panchayats is not a bed of roses, to retain your seat for the next 5 years and above the members have to work hard and reach the people as many times as possible. He appreciated their zeal and enthusiasm to serve the people at the local level of Panchayats.

The Bishop of Mangalore honoured all the elected members with a Shawl, a copy of the Indian Constitution, and a New Testament. He said that we are given many rights and duties in our Constitution. Every member must know his/her basic rights and work accordingly for the betterment of the people. The elected members of the Gram panchayats must keep in mind that they are given an opportunity to render their service to the community. He also said that they must be available to the people of their grams in all circumstances. In the absence of Dr Ronald Colaco the Philanthropist and NRI the chief guest, the Bishop thanked him for his generous contribution toward the community. He also recalled the good news of the European International University conferring a professional doctorate on Ronald Colaco and offered his best wishes to him. He also honoured the Chairman of the MCC bank for their generous contribution. The Bishop appreciated the imitative of the Lay Faithful Commission and the Catholic Sabha for conducting the training and felicitation program.



The program was well attended by the local Corporators, Town Panchayat members, and the members of Lay Faithful Commission and Catholic Sabha. The program began with the prayer song led by Anil Patrao and team. Roy Castelino the PRO of the diocese introduced the trainer. M.P Noronha the advocate, Austin Peris, Anil Lobo the Chairman of Mangalore MCC bank and Joylus D’Souza the Chairman of the State Christian Development Board who were present on the dais. Fr J B Cratsa secretary to the Lay Faithful Commission welcomed the guests and the gathering with an introductory note. Stany Lobo the president of the Catholic Sabha delivered the vote of thanks. Stany Alvares compered the program. The session ended with a fellowship meal.