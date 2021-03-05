Spread the love



















Diocese of Mangalore Felicitates Newly Selected Civil Judge Sparsha D’Souza

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore (DOM) held a felicitation ceremony on Friday, March 5 in honour of the newly selected Civil Judge by the High Court of Karnataka, Sparsha D’Souza, at the Bishop’s House, Mangalore.

Advocate Sparsha M D’Souza, D/o Mrs Jecintha D’Souza and Donald D’Souza (Late) hails from Rosario Cathedral Parish. She has been chosen as civil judge after clearing the examination held recently for recruitment as judges. She graduated with BSc (PCM) from St Agnes College, Mangaluru, and thereafter pursued her studies in law from SDM Law College, Mangaluru. She has been practising as a junior advocate presently under Vivekananda Paniyala and has also worked under A Dinesh Bhandary, Mangaluru, for five years.

The DOM took pride in honouring her, as she is one among the few who achieved this post from the catholic community in Mangalore.

Dr John Edward D’Silva, the secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Parishad of the diocese, verbalised words of appreciation and greeted Sparsha on her achievement.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore, along with other dignitaries present, felicitated Sparsha D’Souza with a shawl, bouquet of flowers and fruits and presented a memento.

The bishop, in his address, said, “Sparsha has embarked on the mission of Jesus Christ who worked for the truth and justice. I met Sparsha as a simple woman with an extraordinary approach. She is a humble woman with a deep sense of reverence towards spiritual leaders. She has brought laurels to the diocese and our community. She is an inspiration and model to all youth to achieve success in life with hard work and commitment in life.”

Quoting the biblical examples of Judith of Old Testament and Mary, mother of Jesus, Bishop Peter said, “Sparsha has strong women models from the Bible to work for truth and justice with courage and dedication.”

Advocate Sparsha in her response, thanked the Bishop and Diocesan body for organising the felicitation programme. She gratefully recalled all the people who inspired and supported her in her journey towards the judiciary. She vowed that she would use this opportunity for the welfare of humankind, especially ensuring the rights of the deprived ones and work for truth with compassion and justice.

Roy Castelino and Fr Vijay Victor Lobo, PROs of the DOM, compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks respectively.

Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese, Fr Joseph Martis, Secretary, Council of Priests and Coordinator, Mangalore Diocesan Pastoral Plan were present on the dais.

Joylus D’Souza, Chairman of State’s Christian Development Board and J R Lobo, the former MLA of Mangalore South constituency, were present along with all the heads of the religious institutions, superior generals of religious congregations, priests, and lay faithful.

Report by: Fr Anil Fernandes