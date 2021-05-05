Spread the love



















Diocese of Mangalore Forms COVID-19 Task Force to Help the Needy

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore is giving a helping hand during this Covid-19 crisis. A Task Force is set up to reach out to the poor and needy under the leadership of Rev. Fr Rudolph R D’Sa (Secretary, Diocesan Commission for Health) and Rev. Fr J.B. Crasta (Secretary, Diocesan Commission for Lay Faithful).

For the following services, please contact:

ICYM, Mangalore Diocese: Food packets for the poor around Mangalore. Contact persons: Fr Ashwin Cardoza (7795539171) or Mr Leon Saldanha (9482133271)

Red Drop, ICYM (8277937787): For Blood.

Catholic Sabha: Food-kits and Medicine at Parish level. Contact person: Mr Stany Lobo (9900995720)

Mr Louis J. Pinto (9900448888): Conveyance for Blood Donors; Assistance at Funerals.

The Parish Priests are requested to assess the need of the poor families in their respective Parishes and help as much as possible. Those who need further help may contact CODP.

Father Muller Homeopathic College & Hospital has opened a Post-Covid Treatment Centre to help the poor, with free admission, bed, food, nursing care, and doctor’s services. Poor Patients who do not have a home quarantine facility can give a call to the Centre at Deralakatte and visit with C+ Report, Aadhaard Card, BPL Card, and Parish Priest’s recommendation (a telephone call is also sufficient). The facility is available for the Patient for a 5-day stay.

A 24×7 helpline (Landline: 0824-2238341; Mobile: 08277039528) is available at Father Muller Medical College Hospital for necessary assistance to people seeking the following services and information:

a) Ambulance Services

b) Beds in the Hospitals

c) Counselling

d) Post-Covid Care Treatment

e) Vaccination Information

f) Financial Aid to Poor Patients

g) Medical Advice

h) Civil Issues

i) Information regarding the availability of facilities M Government and Private Hospitals, Health Centres, and Clinics

j) Ayushman and Insurance Services

The following Health Centres can also be contacted directly at the local level for treatment when the symptoms of the disease are .1d or moderate:

■ Father Muller Hospital. Thumbay 9980100070

■ Father Muller Homoeopathic Med. College & Hospital, Deralakatte 0824-2203901 9459456633

• Father Muller Salvadore Monteiro Rural Health Centre, Bajpe 0824-2253800 9448352363

■ Mount Rosary Hospital, Moodbidri-Alangar 9845892925

■ Patrao Hospital, Puttur 9880961918

• Concetta Hospital, Kinnigol, 7899928018

• Fr L.M. Pinto Health Centre. Bady ar 9632413690

Life is Precious. Let us protect it