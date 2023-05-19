Dipsites of MRPL shine once again

Mangaluru: Students of Delhi Public School, MRPL as in the past have proved themselves once again. All the students who appeared for the exam have passed with flying colors. The school has achieved an impressive 100% pass rate for the 26th year in a row!!

Out of 68 students who appeared for the exams, sixteen scored 90% and above, while seventeen have secured 80% to 89.9%. The three toppers who have secured the highest marks are Pratham D with 95.40%, Shravya Y K with 94.20%, and Priyanka K Preeth with 94%. We are proud of these students for their exceptional performance. The subject-wise toppers are Sanun Shabiya in English, Priyanka K Preeth in Hindi, Shreevarna S Rao in Mathematics, Kirthana N Kamath in Science, and Minnal Binu and B.G. Yukthashree in Social Science.

The Management, Principal and staff of DPS Mangalore congratulate all the students on their remarkable achievement and their parents for their support and cooperation. Their hard work, dedication, and discipline have paid off. Well done children!

We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.

