Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari looks back at her journey, talks about impulsive decisions



Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for directing films such as ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ recently shared how her impulsive decisions have made her the person that she is today.

Taking to her Instagram, the filmmaker shared an array of pictures, some old, some new and looked back at her journey so far as she penned an emotional note in the caption: “Most of my life decisions have been impulsive. @niteshtiwari22 can vouch for it :)”

“Started working when I was 18, got married at 25. Travelled on my own whenever I felt like. Learnt new forms of art all the time.. Currently obsessing over contemperory art appreciation. Had children when I was 31 (sic).”

She further mentioned about the decisions that she took impulsively and which benefitted her enormously.

She wrote: “Left my highly paying job at 34 and restarted from scratch to follow my passion for storytelling without knowing anyone in the industry. Became an entrepreneur & founded by company @earthskynotes at 40 to give hope for many like me who dream.”

“Yes I am the girl from the far end of Mumbai who walked along with gratitude even when there were many setbacks. I met so many well wishers who have supported me in my journey.”

She feels all that she has achieved so far may very well be good Karma. As a word of advice from her younger self, she mentioned that she always gets the vibe of dreaming endlessly, “Maybe it’s my karma. As I look at myself today and ask ‘what is my purpose now in life in the other side of 40?” I still see my younger self and she tells me ‘No matter who you are or where you come from, you can dream with integrity and hard work’.”

The best part? She hasn’t stopped making impulsive decisions.

“I still take impulsive decisions, always listen to my heart and yes have a very silent sleep at night whatever the day looks like to get up in the morning seeing my greens and saying ‘Thank-you’ to the universe.”

She recently attended all about music and saw several young minds with bright eyes full of dreams.

Summing up her thoughts, she wrote in the note: “These are thoughts after I attended @allaboutmusicin yesterday and saw so many young minds with bright eyes full of dreams. But then there was this one girl who came up to me and said ‘Mam’ I am from Pune, I want to know how big should you think for yourself when you have no path? I still do not have an answer (sic).”

