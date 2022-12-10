Director of FMCI Fr Richard Inaugurates 3D Mammogram Machine at Father Muller

Mangaluru: Something new this Christmas season has landed in Mangalore, the Power of Advanced 3D Mammography at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital. The latest in mammography technology with tomosynthesis brings cutting-edge technology to the people of Mangalore. Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho blessed the machine, in the presence of the Management Committee members and the Faculty of the college on December 10.

Tomosynthesis or “3D” mammography is a new type of digital x-ray mammogram which creates 2D and 3D-like pictures of the breasts. This tool improves the ability of mammography to detect early breast cancers and decreases the number of women “called back” for additional tests for findings that are not cancers. This latest technology not only provides clarity of image but provides a dignified approach to breast screening procedures.

This new mammogram brings improved quality in patient care with a painless procedure. The specific speciality of this screening is improved lesion visibility and detection helps localize structures, removes overlapping structures and increases potential cancer detection.

During a “3D” exam, an X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple low-dose x-ray images. Then, a computer produces synthetic 2D and “3D” images of your breast tissue. The images include thin one-millimetre slices, enabling the radiologist to scroll through images of the entire breast like flipping through pages of a book, and providing more detail than previously possible. The “3D” images reduce the overlap of breast tissue and make it possible for a radiologist to better see through your breast tissue on the mammogram.

With conventional digital mammography, the radiologist is viewing the tissues of your breast overlapping on flat images. This tissue overlap can sometimes make cancers hard to detect. Also, overlap can sometimes create areas that appear abnormal, but require that you be “called back” for additional tests to determine that cancer is not present (so-called false positives).

Multiple studies have shown that “3D” mammography increases the detection of breast cancer by approximately 25%, and decreases the number of false positive callbacks by approximately 15%.

Dr Ram Shenoy Basti, Prof and Head Department of Radio-Diagnosis, welcomed the gathering. He briefed on the details of the new machine and promoted its benefits to the audience. Dr Jnaneshwari Srikrishna Somayaji, Surgical Oncologist delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer FMCI compered the event.