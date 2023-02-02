Director of THIM University Netherlands Visits Father Muller

Mangaluru: The Director of THIM university Netherlands THIM Vanderlan and Kevin Engleman international manager and Professor of THIM university visited the Father Muller Charitable Institutions on 30 January 2023.

They were welcomed by the Director of FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho who extended them an invitation to visit India and the Institutions during his visit for an MOU signing in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The crux of the visit was the Memorandum of Understanding signed for Research collaboration, Faculty and student exchange programs between the Dept of Physiotherapy, FMMC and THIM. International focus group discussion will be conducted from 1st April 2023 for the BPT Interns, where they will have to interact with students from the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey and Ireland where they will discuss Physiotherapy related topics.

The members of the Management Committee met for a fruitful discussion. The guests were astonished at the number of patients the hospital handles and the Department of Physiotherapy handle. The academic and patient activity being in a single campus too was praised since the western campus has separate teaching and hospital campuses. The vastness and diversity of the Indian state were much appreciated and the reception that they received from the airport to the campus with people greeting them was humbling. Later in the day, they had a presentation and discussion on newer physiotherapy practices for the faculty and students.

Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore India had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with THIM De Internationale Hogeschool Voor fysiotherapie University of The Netherlands and Switzerland. Both universities have agreed to cooperate in academic and research exchange programs. The MoU was signed at THIM University Netherlands by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions and Thim van der Laan Director THIM Universities on the 10th October 2022m in Netherlands and Switzerland Campus.

Prof Cherishma D’Silva Head of the Department of Physiotherapy FMMC and Prof Andre Head of THIM University Netherlands witnessed the event. This agreement will be a platform for academic exchange activities which shall include faculty and student exchange programs. The parties intend to exchange Educational and Research cooperation there by sharing knowledge, experiences, and educational research results.

