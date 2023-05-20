Director Shubham Yogi: Shooting for ‘Kacchey Limbu’ wound up in record 18 days

The streaming film ‘Kacchey Limbu’ which tells the heartwarming coming-of-age story that follows a pair of siblings as they struggle to balance their families’ expectations, while pursuing their individual passions, completed its shoot in record 18 days.



Director Shubham Yogi shared that they were able to pull off the task owing to proper planning and shooting logistics.

The film stars Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra and celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings, and sees Radhika Madan playing gully cricket who finds herself on opposing teams to that of her brother.

Talking about completing the shoot in just 18 days, the director said: “Since the majority of the film’s story along with its climactic drama is situated in a housing society compound, we knew we could make haste of the task if we planned our days well. The mission was to intelligently use the society location by divvying up the day and night hours in the most creative and efficient way. We applied the same mantra to the rest of the film too.”

He further mentioned: “I even wrote the film bearing in mind the benefits of writing multiple scenes in the same location. And then I had the experience and guidance of my core executive crew to help achieve the goal of finishing the shoot in 18 days. My producers Neha and Pranjal helped find the most shoot-friendly locations while my associate director Asthasoom Sharma made sure we were super prepared before we entered the set.”

Sharing the logistics behind the shoot, Shubham added: “Detailed shot breakdowns and days-long workshops with the actors along with long hours of cricket training, helped us own the Herculean task at. Of course, it was my DP, Piyush Puty who did the heavy lifting on the shoot floor and made sure we made the film look great while also being swift! This was an experience I don’t think any of us would ever forget.”

Produced by Jio Studios and Mango People Media ‘Kacchey Limbu’ is streaming on JioCinema.

