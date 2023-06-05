Discover The Top Benefits And Features Of Health Insurance Plan

With the skyrocketing medical prices, acquiring medical insurance has become a necessity. The cost of medical expenses can range from minor consultation fees to massive surgery costs. A correct healthcare insurance plan can help you pay these medical expenses easily.

Families who lack medical insurance must pay for their healthcare by draining their savings. Hence, purchasing medical insurance is the best way to stay away from these occurrences. In this article, you will learn about some of the features and benefits of a healthcare insurance plan.

What is Health Insurance?

A healthcare insurance policy is a contract between a policyholder and an insurance company to cover medical expenditures. It protects you and your loved ones throughout hospitalisation and medical emergencies by acting as a shield.

What Are The Features Of Health Insurance?

Here are some of the major features of a healthcare insurance plan:

1. Funds Money For Alternative Treatment

Alternative medical practices such as Acupuncture, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Yoga, and others have grown in popularity lately. With the help of a health insurance policy, you can save money on alternative treatment charges.

2. Provides Specialised Protection For Serious Illnesses

A general healthcare insurance policy provides coverage against a broad range of diseases. It also provides coverage against critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, kidney failure, or stroke. Though the cost of your health insurance premium will increase if you add coverage against critical illness, but you can save a large amount of money if you suffer from any of these diseases in future.

3. Cashless Treatments

Most health insurance plans provide cashless care at the network or empanelled hospitals. This allows you to seek the required medical treatment without paying any money, reducing financial stress and enabling you to focus on your health.

4. Renewable for Lifetime

As per IRDAI rules, the insurance company can provide healthcare insurance coverage to anyone under the age of 65 years. This is of great help if you haven’t taken a healthcare plan till now. Besides the relaxed entry age, the insurance company provides lifelong renewability. This implies that you can renew the healthcare plan for as long as you live and enjoy the best medical coverage without worrying about the money.

What are the Benefits of Health insurance?

Opting for a healthcare insurance plan is extremely beneficial. Some of the major benefits include

1. Ensures Preventive Care is Available

One of the many advantages of having a healthcare insurance plan is that some plans provide free annual health checkups. Routine or annual health checkups help detect ailments early, thus facilitating the required treatment on time. Thus, healthcare insurance ensures that you live a healthy life.

2. Financing Dental Care

Dental Treatment is expensive and can burn a hole into your pocket if you need to undergo complex procedures. Moreover, the treatment also requires medicines, x-rays, diagnostic tests, and consultation fees, which can increase the cost significantly. A good health insurance scheme will ensure that you get dental coverage as well.

3. Allowance for the Attendant

Most insurance policies provide a daily allowance against the number of attendants who will look after you. The allowance allows you access to the attendants who are qualified to take care of you. This reduces the stress of the family taking care of you. You can claim this allowance against the number of days you stay in the hospital.

4. Covers Ambulance Charges

In a medical emergency, you may have to call an ambulance or hire an ambulance service. The ambulance charges can vary depending on the city in which you reside. Usually, the prices are higher in metropolitan cities than in other cities. Despite this fact, you can save this money with the help of a healthcare insurance policy.

5. Tax Benefits

As per section 80D of the Income Tax Act, you can get a tax relief of up to ₹25,000 against your healthcare insurance. Moreover, in the case of family healthcare policy, you can get a relief of up to ₹50,000 if your parents are senior citizens. This will reduce the cost of your health insurance premium and provide the necessary coverage to you.

6. Cover Domiciliary Treatment

The benefits of health insurance are not limited to the hospital. You can avail of healthcare insurance against the care provided at home. The coverage is provided for a limited number of days and only if you require medical supervision.

Conclusion

In conclusion, healthcare insurance guarantees you and your family against any medical emergency. You must check out different plans and compare the health insurance premium before finalising one. Comparing the premium and the coverage will help you identify which plan provides the best coverage at the least rate.

Choose Niva Bupa Health Insurance, which is the best health insurance company in India and provides the most affordable healthcare insurance. They provide a variety of healthcare insurance plan to meet your specific demands and budget. Therefore, don’t wait and check out their website now to know more about their plans.

