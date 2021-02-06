Spread the love



















Discrimination in Selection of Mangalore Zone Players for Under 19 Cricket- Sudheer

Mangaluru: “There is discrimination in the selection of players for Mangaluru Zone under 19 Cricket. My son Ravind Sudheer has been representing Mangalore Zone from the past 12 years and has played in the district-level in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019-20. But this year my son has not been selected to play for the under 19 cricket tournament which is injustice done to my son”, alleged Sudheer during a press meet held at the press club here on February 5.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sudheer Boloor said, “Recently my son changed the club which is one of the reasons the selection officer has not selected him to play in the under 19 cricket. By not selecting Ravind, the selection committee is trying to destroy the future of a good cricketer. The performance of the sixteen players who have now been selected to play under 19 cricket cannot match the performance of Ravind. How can the selection committee’s discrimination help produce state-level cricketers? he questioned.

Sudheer further said, “Ravind is a good cricketer, he had scored 144 runs in District-level cricket match against Canara College when he played for the St Aloysius College team. In the Inter-district cricket match played in Kodagu, Ravind scored 244 runs not out. He has scored 219 runs not out against Manipal High School Attavar team. 2016-17 He won the best batsman award and took the highest wickets in the match. In 2017-18 he scored the highest runs in some of the matches and won the best batsman award, but was deprived the best bowler award. We will send a memorandum to the prime minister’s office in the coming days”.

Former Ranaji player of Goa Dayanand Bangera, cricketer Ravind and Manoj were also present for the press meet.