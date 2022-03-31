Discussion of working of Labour Ministry in RS likely to conclude



New Delhi: The discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment is likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Question Hour and Zero Hour will not be conducted on Thursday in order to allow members to speak and bid farewell to 72 retiring members.

“Reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, raised by A.M Shanmugam, on March 30,” the Rajya Sabha list of business said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations contained in Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests and Climate Change on the Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in its Report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Department of Biotechnology.

Fauzia Khan and Amee Yajnik will lay a copy of the statement showing Final Action Taken Statements by the Centre on the recommendations contained in Chapter I and V of the Third Report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2019-2020) on the Action Taken on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 16th Report of the Committee (2018-19) on the subject ‘Higher Education and Research and Development – Prospects for Women’.

Dr Vikas Mahatme and Amir Oraon will lay the Action Taken Statements of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel.

T G. Venkatesh and Prasanna Acharya will present the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.