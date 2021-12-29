Discussion on Family Business Growth and its way forward at KCCI

Mangaluru: An interactive session with K. Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director at Jyothy Labs was held on 28-12-2021 at the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru.

K. Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited visited Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) to discuss with the board of directors on Family Business and how KCCI can play a role in facilitating a boost to family business and its growth. President Shashidhar Pai Maroor welcomed him on this occasion.

K. Ullas Kamath released the December issue of the ‘Journal of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry’ that focused on “Family Business & its way forward”.

Kamath mentioned that it is estimated that Family-owned businesses contribute to 30% of our GDP and hence there is a need to closely focus on mentoring family- owned businesses to sustain and grow in the next 20 years. He also dwelled on the need for a Mangaluru Angel Investor forum to support startups of our region which is to be a key driver towards economic growth and employment generation for our people.

Honorary Secretary Nissar Fakeer Mohammed rendered the Vote of thanks.