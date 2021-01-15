Spread the love



















Disgruntled legislator A H Vishwanath to release his book detailing ‘Operation Kamala’

Hubballi, (UNI): Disgruntled BJP Legislator A H Vishwanath said he would soon release his book ‘Bombay Days’ a tell-all account of what transpired at Mumbai during ‘Operation Kamala-2’.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said the book would detail the conversations between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the 17 rebel MLAs.

Stating that the incidents that took place over the past three days have hurt him, he said that the BJP government which came to power in the state based on the sacrifice made by the 17 rebel MLAs has not kept up its word.”

The book will spill the beans on all the issues that led to the 17 MLAs rebelling against their parties and what we were assured by the BJP leaders then, he added.

“Court might have barred me from holding a ministerial post, but why wasn’t Munirathna made a Minister as promised? What are the credentials of C P Yogeshwar and Arvind Limbavli to become Ministers” he questioned. Without naming Yogeshwar, he said it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to include MLCs against whom there are hundreds of cases and stands every chance to go to jail if the court vacates the stay order.

Going soft on Yediyurappa, Vishwanath said the Chief Minister is like a Kamadhenu. However, he doesn’t know what is happening around him as his life is in others’ hands. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fighting a war against dynasty politics, in Karnataka, the exact opposite is taking place. While one son of Yediyurappa is an MP, another son is super CM and his son-in-laws and close relatives are wielding power.

Vishwanath said he has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the leadership issue and political scenario in Karnataka, during Shah’s visit to the state. Hope we will get to meet him.



