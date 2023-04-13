Dissidence in Party will end Soon – CM Basavaraj Bommai

Udupi: “Senior BJP leaders are talking with the dissatisfied party leaders to end dissidence, in the party soon”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after visiting the Kollur Mookambika Temple on April 13.

Addressing the media persons Bommai said, “The second list of candidates has been released and the candidates need to be announced for the 12 Assembly segments. A few MLCs and aspirants have resigned”.

Bommai further said, “Changing the party has become very common in politics. We have convinced the dissatisfied leaders. Whatever differences prevail in the party will be addressed soon. The party workers are very loyal and are working hard to strengthen the party”.

Speaking about the resignation of Mudigere BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy, Bommai said that he is a three-time MLA, and we need his services to the party. We will talk to him and convince him not to leave the party.

