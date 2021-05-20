Spread the love



















Dist Admin to Take Action against False News Circulation on Lockdown

Mangaluru: “It has come to the notice of the district administration that false news on the new guidelines of the lockdown is being circulated in some news media as well as social media, which is creating confusion among the general public. The district administration will take action against those who spread false news”, stated the Deputy commissioner in his press statement released on May 20.

“To contain the virus from spreading further, the district administration had issued the lockdown guidelines starting from May 10, 2021, at 6:00 am to 24 May 2021 6:00 am and the public are allowed to buy essentials only from 6:00 am – 9:00 am. After May 24, once the lockdown period ends, the state government will announce the next step, and direct the district administrations to implement whatever action being taken”, stated the press release by DC Dr Rajendra.

DC also said, “We have noticed that the news of additional lockdown guidelines being implemented in the district is far from the truth. The general public should not give heed to such news and follow the guidelines implemented by the government on May 10. Those who spread fake news will be punished”.

