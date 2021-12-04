Dist Administration All Set to hold council and Kaup TMC polls – DC Kurma Rao M

Udupi: “All measures have been taken to conduct the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council”, said Kurma Rao M deputy commissioner of Udupi district.

Speaking at a press meet held at the DC office on December 4, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said, “As many as 2505 voters of Udupi district including the Gram Panchayat members, CMC, TMC and TP members have the right to vote in the elections to choose two MLCs from the DK district constituency. As per the directions, the district administration has set up flying squads in the district to monitor the election process. Taluk wise training programmes have been conducted to the election booth staff”.

Further speaking the DC said, “Elections will be held on December 10 from 8 am to 4 pm. As many as 179 presiding officers and the same number of polling officers, micro observers and Group D employees will be deputed to the 158 polling stations in the district. The Counting of Votes will be held at the Rosario PU-Degree College, Mangaluru on December 14”.

DC also said, “Considering the COVID-19 situation, all necessary precautions as notified by the Election Commission of India would be taken by the polling staff and the authorities. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory. Thermal screening will be conducted at every polling station”.

Speaking about the Kaup Town Municipal Council elections, Kurma Rao said that the State Election Commission (SEC) announced elections for Kaup TMC. The elections will be held on December 27, with the results to be announced on December 30. The district administration has taken all measures for the smooth conduct of the polls.

The election notification will be issued on December 8. The last date to file the nomination papers is December 15. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is December 18. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on December 16. The elections will be held on December 27 and the counting of votes will be on December 30 at Kaup, he explained.

The Kaup town Municipal council has a total of 23 wards. There are 17074 voters, including 8049 men, 9024 women and 1 other in the Kaup Town Municipal Council. The TMC has a total of 23 polling booths, he said.

On December 27 the By-elections will be held for Shiriyara Thonse, Nalkuru, Kota and Kote Gram Panchayat vacated posts, he said.

ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, Additional DC Balakrishnappa and others were present.