Dist Administration Holds District-level Peace Committee Meeting

Mangaluru: The district administration held a district-level peace committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, on July 30.

The meeting was held under the leadership of deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra. ADGP of Law and Order Alok Kumar, IGP of Mangalore Devajyoti Ray, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, SP of DK Sonawane Rishikesh, DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar and MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar were also present. Leaders from various religious and political parties participated in the peace committee meeting.

During the meeting, the following issues were discussed:

Peace committee meetings should be held in Sullia, Puttur, Bellare and other local places.

CM should have visited all the three families of the murder victims.

Equal compensation should be given to each of the deceased families.

Whoever delivers provocative speeches should be booked under the relevant provisions of law.

Media should be advised through their regulatory agencies not to publish half-baked or irrelevant news.

Necessary legal action should be taken against anti-social elements of all parties.

Muslim organisations and leaders have not participated in the peace committee meeting, another meeting will be held soon to get them involved.

Two officers, who were involved in the lathi charge in Bellare, were transferred. This may bring down the morale of police officers in taking firm action.

Local media, web papers and other important mass media platforms raising emotions are to be called and advised to not cross the line.

During the police recruitment, candidates from north Karnataka and outside DK are getting selected. They are not able to understand Tulu, Byari, Konkani and other languages, which has become an obstacle in the extraction of intelligence.

Besides the accused, those who are involved in the conspiracy and in supporting the accused by various means, are also to be brought to the book.

By handing over the case to the NIA, the capability of the local police is being questioned. Local police are to be allowed to continue with the investigation.

Liquor and drug influence among the misled youth is to be addressed.

Facilities available in the jails for the accused are to be tightened, eg. the accused in the Harsha case was able to use a mobile.

Educational institutions, hospitals, hospitality institutions and the tourist industry have been affected badly because of communal incidents in DK.

Illegal activities should be prevented. Action should be taken against provocative speeches.

While imposing CrPC 144 prohibitory orders, the curfew should be modified to be in effect after 8 pm rather than after 6 pm.

Banning social media at times of crisis and action on conspirators of any incidents.

Private bus and auto associations’ interests to be coordinated while imposing 144 CrPC.

The activity of hookah bars, pubs, etc., should be controlled.

The ADGP of Law and Order Alok Kumar said that the beat committee, mohalla committee, and youth committees should be formed and held for continuous engagement. Ganja, gambling, and any other illegal activities can act as funding sources; these should be acted upon.

Informants’ information is to be protected with utmost priority.

Jurisdictional officers are to be held accountable for intelligence collection and public relations.

Social media monitoring to be done and necessary legal action to be taken. Legal action on false news spreaders in the form of 107 CrPC and to be sent to judicial custody for violations.

Like this: Like Loading...