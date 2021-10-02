Spread the love



















Dist Court Installs Safety Nets Inside Complex Open Areas after Two Suicide Deaths

Mangaluru: In order to prevent suicides on their premises, Mangaluru District Court complex authorities have installed ‘SAFETY NETS’ across its o[pen areas. In the recent times, two suicide had taken place of the under-trials, where they had jumped from Fourth floor. The recent one took place on 31 August 2021. It should be noted that the Court complex has six floors, and now safety nets have been put up on all the floors, except the ground floor. Few open areas are yet to be finished, since the work has to be done only during the holidays, including Saturday and Sunday.

A Court staff speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The nets have been installed due to the initiative of Senior Court Officials, who requested the PWD to install them to prevent future suicides. According to the Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services. it is not advisable to have safety nets across the building premises, but here it is considered as an exception , due to the previous suicide incidents”.

On 25 March 2017, Praveen, who was the Head Constable at Bajpe station, an accused in a POCSO case, died after he jumped off the fourth floor and fell to the second floor of the Court Complex. He was accused of recording a video of a 12-year-old girl and her mother while bathing. He ran from the police escorts at the Court building when he was being taken for the trial , and jumped off from the 4th floor.

On 31 August 2021, Raviraj aged 31, a resident of Kinya and a painter by profession, died after jumping off the Sixth floor of the Court Complex. He was booked under the POCSO Act for inappropriately touching a minor girl in a public place near Thokkottu.

Like this: Like Loading...