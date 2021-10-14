Spread the love



















Dist Manager of DK Minority Development Corporation Arrested for Sexual Harassment of Staff

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s police have arrested the District Manager of DK Minority Development Corporation for alleged Sexual harassment of his staff on October 13.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Farooq (45).

According to the police, the victim was working in the DK Minority Development Corporation office on a contract basis. It is alleged that the accused was sexually harassing the staff. Unable to bear the harassment, the girl left the job and filed a complaint in the Pandeshwar Women’s police station.

Based on the complaint, the Pandeshwar Women’s Police arrested Mohammed Farooq under section 354 (a) 354(d) and 506 IPC.

