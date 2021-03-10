Spread the love



















Distribution of Ear Protective Devices by Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing

Mangaluru: In light of World Hearing Day on March 3rd, declared by World Health Organization (WHO); Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions has supplied Ear Protective Devices (EPDs) to various police stations of Mangalore city on 8th March 2021. These ear plugs were supplied to Mangalore South Police Station, Kadri Police Station, Kadri East Police Station, Railway Police Station, Mangalore Rural Police Station and Traffic West Police Station.

A noise map of Mangalore city that was released to the superintendent of the police on 4th March 2021 as an active event for World Hearing Day gives an easily interpretable view of noise levels in and around Mangalore city. The project initiated at Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing by faculty Dr. Aju Abraham, Ms. Pooja P.S and Intern Ms. Mariyam has brought to fruition a comprehensive depiction of traffic noise that could lead to hearing damage known as ‘Noise Induced Hearing Loss’. Awareness was provided about the effects of noise can have on hearing, and as a first step in conservation of hearing, the EPDs were distributed.

Traffic police personnel posted in Mangalore have been oriented about harmful effects of noise, importance of using EPDs, and correct use of EPDs during the event. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho the director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions lauded the efforts of the college in bringing about scientific evidence and helping lessening the noise pollution of the police personnel.



