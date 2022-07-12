Distribution of Ration for Those Taking Shelter in Relatives’ Homes Too: CM Bommai

Madikeri: Those whose houses are damaged have been shifted to Care Centres. Some of them have taken shelter in their relatives’ homes. Officials have been instructed to distribute ration for even those who have taken shelter in their relatives’ homes. Those sheltered in Care Centres would be given rations when they decide to leave for their homes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a media conference after holding a meeting in Madikeri Deputy Commissioner’s office on flood havoc in the district.

Task Force

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to form Task Forces in rural areas to take up relief works immediately. Power lines should be restored and a Control Room should be set up to coordinate the works. The Deputy Commissioner has adequate funds and more funds would be granted if needed, Bommai said.

Desilting of river basins

Deposition of silt has been one of the main causes for flooding in Harangi and Cauvery river basins. The deposition of silt is causing the rivers to overflow in many areas causing floods. The Chief Minister said and instructed the officials to take up desilting work. Already Rs40 cr has been granted. Work would be started immediately to remove silt and construct retainer walls. Cauver Neeravari Nigam has been instructed to remove silt in Cauvery basin. The Forest department has been asked to remove logs of fallen trees which are obstructing free river flow in many places, he said.

Heavy rains in July have caused landslides in some places, roads and bridges have been damaged, many houses were inundated, power lines are snapped. The rains have completely damaged 2 houses, 15 houses have been severely damaged and 63 houses have been partially damaged in Kodagu district. A compensation of Rs5 lakh for completely damaged houses, Rs3 lakh for severealy damaged houses and Rs50,000 for partially damaged houses would be paid immediately. An emergency assistance of Rs10,000 has been paid for who have lost their homes, Bommai said.