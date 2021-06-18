Spread the love



















District Admin to Hold Doorstep Vaccination of Elderly and Disabled

Mangaluru: The district administration is taking all measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and has continued the free vaccination campaign. As a part of the free Vaccination programme, the elderly will be vaccinated at their doorsteps.

The door-to-door vaccination programme will be flagged off on June 19, at 9:30 am at the Mangalore University premises, Hampankatta.

The district administration will hold the Vaccination programme for the senior citizens with ailments and for those who are physically challenged and finding it difficult to approach the vaccination centres.

The district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society DK, Rotary Club Mangaluru and Bank of Baroda will vaccinate the senior citizens at their homes. The vaccination date will be confirmed once the registration is done on the website dk.nic.in.

