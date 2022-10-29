District Administration Bids Farewell to DC Dr Rajendra

Mangaluru: The district administration held a farewell and felicitation programme to outgoing DC Dr Rajendra, at the Zilla Panchayat on October 29.

The programme began with an invocation. Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy H.K, KAS welcomed the gathering.

Addressing the gathering SP Sonawane Rishikesh said, “DC Dr Rajendra worked tirelessly. Whenever he got a call, he responded without fail. When there was a law and order situation, DC Dr Rajendra personally visited the spot and spoke to the protesters. In Bellare, during the Praveen Nettaru murder, he visited the family members and convinced them to do the post-mortem in Puttur itself which helped us to control the situation. Mysuru is also a happening place where DC Dr Rajendra will perform his duties well. I wish him all the success in his future endeavours.

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar also recalled the days he worked with DC Dr Rajendra, especially during the COVID Pandemic. He wished Dr Rajendra all the very best.

ZP CEO and DC In-charge Dr Kumara speaking on the occasion said, “For the past two and a half years Dr Rajendra KV was serving as the DC and I have seen his working style. Everyone liked the working style of Dr Rajendra. Dr Rajendra respects his parents a lot and those who respect their parents are great people. ‘Your attitude determines your aptitude’. Dr Rajendra calls every officer by their name. Even during the meeting, he was addressing the officers by name which is a very good quality of an IAS officer”.

Recalling Maya Angelou’s quote Dr Kumara said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”. Dr Rajendra is a citizen lover, he listens to every citizen’s plea. Whoever comes to his office with their problems he listens to them and asks his PA to note down their problems and follow up. During COVID time, during the President’s visit to Mangaluru and recently during the PM’s visit to Mangaluru, Dr Rajendra, performed his duties exceptionally well. I wish him all the success in his future endeavours”.

In his felicitation speech, Dr Rajendra said, “I would like to thank the Karnataka government for giving me an opportunity to work in DK District. I would like to thank all the departments that have coordinated well with me during my tenure as DC in Dakshina Kannada. At first, I was a bit reluctant to come to DK, when I was on my way to Mangaluru my heart was beating fast. In Belagavi, I have seen the COVID Pandemic as a pillion rider, but as a DC of DK, I was thinking of how to manage everything. But with the support of all the departments and the support of the NGOs, I have discharged my duties well and I have the full satisfaction”.

Dr Rajendra further said, “People of Mangaluru have an enterprising nature, I miss Mangaluru a lot, I have worked in Mysuru for three days and have felt the difference. Dr Kumara was my strength, for the last one and a half years he is like a brother to me. I used to call Dr Kumara whenever I needed some advice to sanction holidays for schools during the rains. Dr Kumara is a brotherly figure to me. During the COVID time, to start online classes I was taking his guidance. I am very much indebted to Dr Kumara. I would like to thank the media fraternity, MRPL, Infosys, and the police department for their support during my tenure”.

On behalf of the district administration, Dr Kumara felicitated Dr Rajendra with a shawl, Peta, flower bouquet, fruits and memento. On behalf of Mangaluru City Corporation, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar felicitated Dr Rajendra. Various departments felicitated Dr Rajendra with a shawl, Peta, flowers and memento.

