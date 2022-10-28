District Administration Holds Koti Kanta Gaayana at Panambur Beach

Mangaluru: As part of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava, a “Koti Kanta Gaayana”, a celebration of the glory of Kannada Nadu was organized by the District Administration in association with Zilla Panchayat and Department of Kannada and Culture at the Panambur beach here on October 28.

Under the leadership of the Deputy commissioner and also the CEO of Zilla Panchayat Dr Kumara, the Kannada song-singing programme was successfully organized.

MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty, Chairman, Fisheries Development Corporation A V Tirtharama Ambekallu, Superintendent of Police DK Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonavane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy, Deputy Director of Tourism Department Manikya, ACP Traffic Department Geeta Kulkarni officials of various departments, hundreds of students and teachers of several schools and colleges participated in the Koti Kanta Gaayana.

The Koti Kanta Gaayana started with Kavi Kuvempu’s Nadageethe followed by singing Huilagola Narayan Rao’s, ‘Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu’, Kuvempu’s Barisu Kannada Dindimava, D S Karki’s Hacchevu Kannadada Deepa, Chennaveera Kanivi’s Vishwa Vinutana Vidyachetana and Hamsalekha’s Huttidare Kannada Nadali Huttabeku.

Koti Kanta Gaayana was also held on a floating ship by the Coastal Development Authority.

