District Coast Guard (Kar) held a ‘Walkathon’ to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence

Mangaluru: No.3 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) conducted a walkathon on 11 Aug 21 in order to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence with a theme“Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav ”. The Chief Guest for the event was Shri Imamuddin Ahmad, IRS, Commissioner CGST and Customs, Mangaluru. The Chief Guest stressed the importance of Walkathon, a great way to get everyone on their feet and active by promoting a healthy lifestyle. He stressed a target of 75K steps for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’; the festival of 75 years of Independence should be one such event in which the spirit of freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India could be experienced.

The event was flagged off at 0700 hrs. In order to enhance cooperation between the two services Another area of thrust, in which we have been successful, was maintaining synergy with the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Customs with regard to operations and other maritime activities. The significance of the event is to emphasise on India’s glorious history and showcase India’s development since Independence and to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.

A total of 100 Participated near Custom Road, New Mangalore covering 7.5 Kms. ICG said that they have planned a special community interaction drive for fishermen in next coming days and will be hoisting the National Flag at various islands and lighthouses.

