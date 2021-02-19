Spread the love



















District Congress to Hold 7-day ‘Janadhvani Padayatra’ against Farm Laws

Udupi: The district Congress leaders and party workers will hold a 108 km padayatra from Hejamadi to Shiroor to protest against the Union government’s new farm laws. The seven-day padayatra will commence from February 22 and culminate on February 27.

Addressing the press meet, Udupi district Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said that the padayatra is named Janadhwani. The agitation in New Delhi by farmers completes three months, and the government has failed to respond to their objections over the new farm laws. To support the farmers, the Congress party is holding the padayatra.

Explaining about the Padyayatra, Kodavoor said that the padayatra would commence at Hejamadi Tollgate. The former CM Siddaramaiah will flag off the padayatra, followed by a public meeting at the Kaup Pete at 5:00 pm.

On February 23, the padayatra will start from the Kaup Rajeev Bhavna and culminate at Balaipade.

On February 24, the padayatra will proceed from Balaipade, Udyavar and culminate at Brahmavar with a public meeting.

On February 25, the padayatra will continue at Brahmavar and culminate at the Shastri Circle Kundapur with a Public meeting.

On February 26, the padayatra will continue from the Shastri Circle Kundapur and culminate at Arehole with a public meeting.

On February 27, the padayatra will culminate at Byndoor for the valedictory programme. The valedictory programme will be presided over by KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Block presidents Manjunath Poojary, Naveenchandra Suvarna, Dinakar Heroor, Shanker Kundar, Sadashiva Salian, Sadashiva Devadiga, District committee heads Geetha Wagale, Deepak Kotian, Shashidhar Shetty, Ismail, Roshni Oliver, Harish Kini, Kishor Yermal, Narshimmamoorthy, Habib Ali and others were also present.