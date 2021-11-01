Spread the love



















District Kannada Rajyotsava Awards Presented to 57 Achievers in DK

Mangaluru: The Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations were held by the district administration, at Nehru Maidan here on November 1.

The Kannada Rajyotsava programme began with the Naada Geethe. District Minister In-charge S Angara hoisted the national flag and later received the guard of honour. A colourful parade was organized on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the District Minister In-charge S Angara highlighted various projects implemented by the state government for the development of the Dakshina Kannada district.

Rai further said, “Kannada Nadu is a holy land, it is the land of our birth and Kannada has its own identity with its unique tradition and culture. When we celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on this day, we should respect the Kannada language too”.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Bharath Shetty, and U T Khader, Mayor Premanand Shetty, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, SP of DK Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonavane, ZP CEO Dr Kumar, President of Tulu Sahitya Academy Dayanand Kattalsar and other officers were also present.

District Rajyostava awards were presented to 57 achievers by S Angara on the occasion.

