District level Symposium held to commemorate 25th Death Anniversary of St Mother Teresa

Mangaluru: ‘Santha Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike’, a stage shared by more than 25 organisations and 125 members from the district organised a district-level symposium on the theme “Humanitarian services in Pluralistic India” to commemorate the 25th Death Anniversary of St Mother Teresa on September 9, 2022, at Kudmal Ranga Rao Town Hall, Mangalore.

The programme was presided over by Mr Roy Castelino, PRO of Mangalore Diocese and was inaugurated by Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, retired judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Ms Pallavi Idoor, Managing Director, Sparkle Spa Pvt.Ltd, Bangalore and a well-known writer and thinker, Rev. Dr Fr J. B Saldanha, PRO of Mangalore Diocese and Parish Priest of Bejai Church, Sri Muneer Katipalla, thinker, social activist and state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Sr M. Lawreena MC, Superior of Mother Theresa Convent, Falnir were present among the many dignitaries on the dais.

Mr Yashavantha Maroli, Retired Police officer T. M. Sharief, M. G Heggade, Ex-Mayor Asraf K., Narayanaguru College Administrator Dr Vasanth Kumar, Upright social activist Dr Krishnappa Konchadi, Smt Sumathi S Heggade, Mr Stany Lobo, President of Catholic Sabha, Lion Ronald Gomes, Media Committee Incharge Susheel Noronha, Br Joseph Crasta, Director of Snehalaya Charitable Trust, and Rev. Fr Sudeep Paul MSFS, Director of Sandesha Foundation and other dignitaries were also on the dais.

All the dignitaries on the Dias offered flowers to the portrait of St Mother Theresa and paid due respect to her as the Ekathari singer Nada Maninalkur sang the melody and Mr Muralidhar Achar, a well-known artist from the city painted the portrait of St Mother Teresa on the stage.

Justice H N Nagamohan said, “Not all can become one more St Mother Theresa, but we all can certainly adopt her noble values by living them in our daily life”. He further said, “Values like tolerance, morality and equality can be seen in our neighbourhood, village, city and then in the entire state only when it begins at home”.

Emphasising Secularism in India Justice H. N. Das said, “A secular state is the one which differentiates politics from religion. A state shall not have its own religion. Religious sentiments must be dispensed from politics. It is unfortunate that we are part of this system. The life and mission of St Mother Teresa is an inspiration to bring change in this pluralistic State”.

The Main Speaker of the day Ms Pallavi Idoor presented her thoughts on the subject “Humanitarian services in Pluralistic India”. Referring to research statistics, Ms Idoor said, “While almost all religions believe in charity, Christians stand out in almsgiving. It is because Christians believe charity as the highest form of love.”

In his response Fr J B Saldanha, PRO of Mangalore Diocese and parish priest of Bejai Church said, “The holiness that radiates from the little figure of Mother Teresa inspires me always”.

Muneer Katipalla, thinker, social activist and state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said, “We need to cross boundaries to spread love everywhere. Artificial solidarity and respect to religions must cease to witness the natural love of all religions”.

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza, MLAs Mr J R Lobo and Mr Mohiuddin Bava, Corporator Abdul Latheef, Former Corporator Prakash Salian, Ex-Deputy Mayor Mohammed Kunjathabail, State president of Dalit Movement M Devdas, District president of Workers Movement U B Lokayya, Senior Leaders J Balakrishna Shetty, H V Rao, Advocate Padmanachar and Kudroli temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj were also present.

To mark this celebration a variety of competitions at the district level were organised for school and college students. All winners were felicitated with prizes by the dignitaries.

Priests, religious sisters, political leaders, seminarians, college students and people of all faiths without caste, creed and colour were present.

“Preethiya Sinchana” a short cultural programme was followed after the stage programme. Ekathari Singer Nadha Maninalkur, Artist Maime Ramdas, Singer Jasmine D’Souza, Mohammed Ismail and Meghana Kundapur presented songs of solidarity and tolerance. Fr Rupesh Madtha, coordinator of the programme and designated editor of Raknno Weekly welcomed the gathering. Sunil Kumar Bajal, Social activist and chief secretary of the organising committee compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...