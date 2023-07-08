District NSUI Rejoice & Celebrate the Scrapping of NEP by Karnataka Government CM

Dakshina Kannada District National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Rejoice & Celebrate the Scrapping of National Education Policy (NEP) by Karnataka Government Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: The education sector had come to focus after Congress returned to power in the state. After the confusion over the fate of the textbooks supplied to the students of classes I to X, the academicians were worried about the new government’s approach towards the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Earlier, in November 2020, the state’s task force for implementation of NE submitted its report to the government, following that in August 2021, becoming the first state to implement the policy in the country.

One of the assurances of Congress for Karnataka Assembly polls was the scrapping of NEP. And on Friday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the State Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 announced that the state government has decided to scrap the NEP, which brought joy to many students who have been opposing it since its implementation by the Central government- and also members of National Students Union of India were also among who rejoiced the decision taken by CM in abolishing NEP.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Suhan Alva-the President of Dakshina Kannada NSUI said, “Education is a subject in the concurrent list of the Constitution. The new education policy was imposed on the state by the Centre. It was implemented without any preparations, the state government didn’t consult the experts on the implementation and teachers were not trained. So CM Siddaramaiah has done the right thing in cancelling it and his decision will not affect the students. In one of the major policy reforms, while CM has scrapped NEP, his government is formulating its education policy, in tune with the local, social, cultural and economic milieu of the state, which is a good move. The new policy will aim to elevate the higher education standards in the state to the global level and empower youth to compete globally and gain employment opportunities”.

On the occasion, Sahil-Vice Chairman of NSUI Social Media and Surinder Singh, an active member also spoke . The members burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to the public on this joyous occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...