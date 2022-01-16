District police all set for Paryaya – SP N Vishnuvardhan

Udupi: The district Police are making elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Krishnapur Paryaya festival to be held from January 17 to 18.

According to the Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, One ŞP One Additional ŞP DYSP’s to PSI 70, ASI-60, WHC/WPC- 60, HC/PC- 650, 4 Anti Sabotage Check Teams, 7 DAR teams, 2 KSRP and one Quick response team will be deputed during the Paryaya. Check posts are also set up with 24X7 monitoring. A police outpost is opened at Car Street to register the devotees’ grievances.

The District Superintendent of Police has urged the public to support the police in implementing the security measures.