District President of Labour Committee KPCC Lawrence D’Souza meets Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha

Mangaluru: The newly elected Dakshina Kannada district president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (labour committee department) Lawrence D’Souza met Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the diocese.

Bishop Saldanha wished Lawrence all the very best in his new role.

Roy Castelino, PRO of Mangaluru diocese, youth leaders Stany Alvares and John Monteiro were present.