District Wenlock Ayush Hospital to have a Sophisticated Operation Theatre (OT) by Aug End

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons, Dr Mohammad Iqbal, the DistrictDistrict Ayush Officer said, “The Wenlock Ayush hospital will soon have a sophisticated operation theatre, and the OT is all set to begin functioning by the end of August 2023, and will conduct surgeries related to piles, fissures and hijama. The OT is being set up at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, and is sponsored by the Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and the plan is to conduct 10-25 surgeries every month. Dr Ravihankar Pervaje from Puttur has agreed to visit the hospital, and government doctors in other places will be deputed to the centre”

“Three projects, including a laboratory, OT and physiotherapy centre will soon be inaugurated. The district has seven upgraded Ayush Wellness Centres, two 10-bed hospitals in Ullal and Jokatte, and an Ayush hospital at Lalbagh. Though the government has sanctioned a 50-bed hospital under the National Ayush Mission, due to infrastructure and staff shortages, the Wenlock Ayush Hospital is functioning with 20 beds, and sees an average of 200 patients in the OPD every day. Overall, in the district, 1,500 patients visit Ayush OPDs every day. We are hopeful that the hospital will be upgraded into a full-fledged 50-bed hospital by the end of this year, and the hydrotherapy centre is also receiving a good response,” added Dr Iqbal

Dr Mohammed Iqbal further said, “Meanwhile, the Shrishti Scheme launched in 2019 with the support of Yenepoya Homeopathic Medical College for childless couples, has received a good response. At present, 57 couples are undergoing treatment there. The Samruddhi scheme was launched to address malnutrition among children, and a pilot study was conducted. At present, medicines to prevent malnutrition among children are being provided. This project is being taken up with the support of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru”.

On the proposed Ayush sports medicine centre, Dr Iqbal said that the centre will be set up in the next two years. The centre will focus on fitness and injury management, along with providing supplements to patients. This year, the district Ayush department will act as a fitness partner for a school in Mangaluru. The department was also the fitness partner for the triathlon held in April. The sports medicine centre will contribute to the Brand Mangaluru initiative and boost tourism, said Dr Iqbal. The government has sanctioned three Ayush mobile units for remote areas, and the department is also planning to introduce the Supraja scheme for holistic healthcare of pregnant women, lactating mothers and infants, to achieve physical and mental wellbeing. The scheme is likely to be introduced at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital.

Dr Ajith, head of the Ayush Wellness Centre, and Dr Hemavani of the Ayush Hospital in Lalbagh, Mangaluru were present. A booklet on the IEC programmes taken up for the year 2021- 22 was released.

