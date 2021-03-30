Spread the love



















Divinity of Music through LIVE Gospel Concert by Aloysians- A True Inspirational before EASTER

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru has never seen a such a Inspirational, Devotional, Melodious and Charismatic ‘GOSPEL CONCERT’ until Monday, 29 March 2021, when 12 students of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru gave their BEST PERFORMANCE , which received Wows and more Wows, along with loud applause and finally at the end of the a STANDING OVATION, and the audience raised their voice “Reuben ..Reuben..” the man behind this great and well liked/loved Gospel Concert of a long time, in the 141 years history of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru. This spiritual evening of Gospel Concert was organized under the leadership of Reuban Machado, a Lecturer, Journalism Department, and a Great Musician.

The Gospel Concert was a musical buffet of English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani, both traditional and contemporary Eleven beautiful gospel hymns and psalms well and gloriously presented by the choir members. The instrumentalists were; Aaron Mark on the bass guitar, Riyan Soans on the lead guitar, Roopith D’Souza on the keyboard, Shresht R Kadri on the drums and “Our Main Man” Reuben Machado who played the flute and harmonica. The lead singers were Ms Paloma Rodriguez, Ms Alina Peris, Ms Lisha Pereira, Shreyal Vaz, Hayden Sequeira, Ms Bindu Cutinha, Ms Dealle D’Souza, Ms Giselle Aranha and Ms Amy Mascarehnas. Kudos to the Choir team for a Marvellous, Mesmerizing and Inspiring Concert, which not only put an inspirational spell on the entire audience, but specially on Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, who was totally spellbound by the Music. (You could see Fr Rector’s posture in the photo ?)

Legendary singer Elton John had said, “Music has healing power . It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours”- and for that matter the audience came, witnessed and heard the divinity of MUSIC through this live Gospel Concert performed by the young Aloysians for over an hour inside the LCRI Hall of St Aloysius College. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Reuben Machado said, ” This was the initiative of the College led by the guidance of the principal Rev Dr. Praveen Martis SJ. The motto was to bring today’s youth towards this kind of Gospel concert, and also to bring people close to Jesus. Being the beginning of the Holy Week, this concert will help people meditate spiritually. This concert is not restricted to just Catholics, it is open to all, because music has no religion, and music brings peace and joy to people”.

The Concert had eleven hymns- starting with “How Great Thou Art.”- .As we talk to God in prayer there is a feeling of security , an assurance that he is listening and welcomes all our petitions. It is ‘then sings my soul, my savior God to thee, how great thou art how great thou art’. The song exemplified the greatness of the great, I’m, creator, preserver and nurturer of the whole universe. Everyone enjoyed the fellowship of this great I’m, as the troupe melodiously rendered this song”

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ (Left) Totally Spellbound by the Inspirational Music

Second on the list was “Ho Teri shut aura aradhana kareta hun main tujse hi prathana” a Hindi song : Each and every time we listen to this praise resounds in our hearts and deepens our faith, for we know that our god is boundless and infinite, he has created us with uniqueness and with grandeur. We are always indebted to his gratuitous gift. Our hearts melt and bow in adoration to his Divine providence. It is through his mercy and compassion that we witness every dawn. Hence with our limited words we try to acknowledge his eminence through this song ho teri stuti aur aradhana….

No third hymn was “Pavanathmane”- The next hymn we are going to present hails the co-equal, co-eternal Divine force, the giver of life. The spirit that lives in us has the capacity to conquer and triumph over our weaknesses and evil. It is through the spirit that we are molded and framed. It is through that spirit we are healed of our ailments and afflictions. We earnestly implore you to dwell within us and to renew our hearts and minds. The same spirit of the Lord was rendered through this hymn. Pavanathmane priya pavanathmane

Over to Konkani song-” Mujho Shis javnchak “- This song was an epitome of the true relationship between a master and disciples which is the embodiment of call, love and passion. The success depends upon the commitment involved in our responsibility. To be a true disciple demands an ardent commitment. Following our Lord and master requires this same intensity. Though we are weak, worried and suffering with our own shortcomings let us surrender ourselves to our divine master and through this Konkani hymn mujho shis javnchak

Reuben Machado, a Multi Instrumentalist….

.… seen with his Parents and Brother

Yet another Konkani hymn-“Gaytha Kaliz Muje”- The psalmist says ‘I will sing to the lord all my life, I will sing praise to my god as lo9ng as I live” Yes my heart raises its voice to an all-powerful and omnipotent God. I will sing all the greatness of the Lord from the depth of my heart. Praising the Lord makes me delighted. It is the intrinsic desire of every heart to glorify the lord for his faithfulness and unconditional love. With one heart let us glorify him with the hymn “Gaytha Kaliz mujhe….

“When We All Get Together”: Oh what a joy when we all get together in love and oneness. What a day that will be when there is no distinction between the affluent and the deprived. Oh what a day it will be when we are united in fellowship with Christ our savior. Yeah surely we become the messengers of Christ. Bowing our heads in adoration, Lifting our hands to praise the almighty and letting our voice in unison while the troupe presented the hymn ‘’When We All Get Together”

“I Surrender All”: This hymn glorifies our relation to our saviour and God who is ever ready to take our burdens, worries, problems, ailments. He is ready to carry the worst of our suffering. As he has promised in the word that I need not worry, he will worry for us. All that is needed is an approach to the maker, to surrender yourself to him.

“Jana Hav Asa Ek Raaz”: This is an instrumental song that reminds us that our life is short lived. It tells us not to strive for the earthly passions but strive for heavenly rewards. The hymn reminds us that the place we live is a temporary shelter; we have to go back one day for the permanent home above.

“What A Friend We Have In Jesus”: Jesus in the book of John makes a beautiful statement by calling us all his friends, and he sanctifies the bond of friendship as he says, there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for a friend. This hymn presents a wonderful bond of friendship with the eternal God.

“What A Beautiful Name It Is”: Over the centuries many people have struggled and strived to make oneself immortal, but have failed to achieve it. One man and one name remains paradoxical, he was called a king without a kingdom, A teacher without a degree, a doctor, a healer, a Messiah who raised even the dead. No obstacle of this world was an obstacle for him; This Hymn brings the glory of the name.

“God Is Good, All The Time”: This concluding hymn of the evening that is a test of faith and a hope of belief that makes us trust in the goodness of God. The unseen creator tests our faith in troubling times as it takes our eyes of faith to tell, God is good , all the time.

That was it, a great Gospel Concert well presented and did enthrall the music lovers who had gathered to get inspired during the Holy Week. And kudos to Reuben Machado, a Multi instrumentalist, and Winner of Mangalore’s Got Talent Contest 2019, 2020 &. Runner up in 2021 who led the choir members to perform their best and they did. Reuben had played for T series, Bollywood for notable singers, and he has a special talent – Playing Harmonica and Guitar at a time. As a Freelance professional performer he has played music with Bollywood bands, Solo shows, Corporate, concerts etc ..and also played for Kannada, Tulu, Konkani , commercial recordings, studio artists. Recently he was Honoured with the title “Vaadya Mantrika 2020″in Hubli.

Rev Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions was the Cheif guest of the programme. Rev Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal, presided over the same. Dr Alwyn D’sa, the Registrar, the block directors, staff members, parents and students were present for the programme. On the occasion, Fr Praveen Martis SJ, congratulated the group for setting the tone right for the Holy Week. Rev Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ, spoke on the special quality of music. “It revives the soul, even if you are depressed and down, you listen to some music all of a sudden your mood changes and that’s the power that music has. I think one of the most important functions of music is to create a feeling of cohesion or social connectedness”.

The programme was compered by Anup Denzil Veigas and Ms Alita Maria D’sa, of St Aloysius College English Department. Reuben Machado delivered his words of gratitude.