Divorced woman murdered by partner in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: A 26-year divorced woman was allegedly murdered by her partner in Bengaluru on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gayathri, a resident of Pattegarapalya in Vijayanagar police station limits, and worked as a maid.

According to police, Gayathri was divorced from her husband and their two children lived with him.

She had developed a relationship with Manju Prasad (29), a former BBMP auto driver, for three years. On Saturday, a fight broke out between the two and he strangled her to death.

The Vijayanagar police have arrested the accused.

