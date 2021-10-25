Spread the love



















Divya Khosla Kumar shares new poster from ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’



Mumbai: ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is one film that the audience is eagerly waiting for. The John Abraham-starrer is now all set to hit the theatres worldwide. The film’s female lead Divya Khosla Kumar has shared a poster of hers from the film on her Instagram.

She captioned the image, “Jo Tirange pe jaan deti hai woh bharat maa ki beti hai! (The one who pledges supreme sacrifice for the tricolour, is the daughter of India) #SatyamevaJayate2 trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas, Thursday, 25th November.”

The poster shows Divya leading a group of workers and farmers as she holds a pickaxe with burning rage in her eyes, amidst a struggle with the cops.

Recently, John had also shared an action-packed poster of him from the film on his Instagram where he first divulged the details about the film’s release and the trailer launch.

After running into production and release delays for almost a year and a half, the film seems to be finally releasing and it promises to serve a mix of patriotism and vigilantism.

‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is the sequel to the highly successful 2018 action film which starred John as the vigilante who kills corrupt police officers in order to cleanse the system. Directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-series, the film is slated for a theatrical release on November 5.

