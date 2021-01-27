Spread the love



















Divyenndu says farmers’ stir makes his next film important



Mumbai: Actor Divyenndu Sharma says his upcoming film, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, is relevant amid the ongoing farmers agitation.

The film is a humourous yet inspirational take on the lives and journey of young engineers Ajay, played by Divyenndu, and his friend Sameer from being abject urban failures to icons in rural India.

“This film is very, very close to my heart and that’s why I am very protective about this film. I really want this film to reach out to as many people as possible, especially the farmers so maybe whatever we have done in the film if that could inspire them, not solve but assist them in any way in their problems would be a great thing, a great start,” said Divyenndu, who established himself as a versatile actor by impressing in roles as diverse as the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” films and the web series “Mirzapur”.

“This is a special one for me and especially the current scenario, what’s happening with the farmers, it becomes more important,” he added.

The film also stars Anant Vidhaat, Anupria Goenka, and is directed by Faraz Haider and is produced by Vaishali Sarwankar. It also features Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Sharma, Atul Shrivastava, and Farrukh Jafar.