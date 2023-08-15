DJ Circle Mangaluru Donates Blood to Mark 77th Independence Day

Mangaluru: Normally DJs entertain the crowd by playing music at Wedding events, Rose, Mehendi, Christening and other musical events. They entertain people with their unique mixing techniques by presenting non-stop music. But on August 14 here in Mangaluru, DJs have done noble work to mark the 77th Independence Day by donating blood.

The DJ Circle Mangaluru decided to celebrate the 77th Independence Day uniquely by donating blood on August 14 at KMC Hospital Attavar. The camp was organized by DJ Cirle Mangaluru in association with KMC Hospital Attavar.

Speaking to mangalorean.com DJ Kiran Mangaluru said, “Our country got independence on August 15, 1947. Many freedom fighters have sacrificed their lives for the Country. We should never forget the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters to free our country from the British. To mark the 77th Independence Day we the members of DJ Circle Mangaluru decided to donate blood. When we shared our thoughts with KMC Hospital Attavar, they wholeheartedly supported us”.

DJ Kiran further said, “Blood donation is a noble work. Donating blood is the best gift we can give to anyone in need. Blood donation not only saves lives but also helps in improving our health. So donate blood and save a life”.

More than 50 DJs donated blood at KMC Hospital Attavar. President of Manglauru Sounds & Lights Association Benet D’Souza along with other members were also present during the Blood donation camp.

Like this: Like Loading...