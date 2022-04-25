DJ Shadow Dubai’s upcoming autobiography to made into film or web series



Mumbai: Satheerth Kunneth, known by his stage name DJ Shadow Dubai, will soon have an autobiography to his name. Titled ‘LSD (Love. S**. Drugs) Confessions by DJ Shadow’, the project will launch in the second half of 2022 and will broadly cover the prolific artiste’s journey thus far.

With this, he will be the first DJ in the world to have an autobiography. The visual adaptation rights of the book and the film have been bought by producers Gaurang Doshi and Rocky Khan as it will be further developed into a feature film or web series where it will highlight the milestones and his most challenging days.

Commenting on the occasion, DJ Shadow Dubai shared in a statement: “I am highly humbled and grateful with this opportunity that has come my way. It finally feels like my decade plus journey has been acknowledged in some form and finally, life comes full circle for me. When I tour, I generally use my free time to journal my experiences and thoughts.”

The idea for the autobiography came to him at a time when the pandemic was raging across the globe, “During the pandemic I had the opportunity to browse through all the journals and I decided it’s time to publish the authentic story of a DJ. I have completed scripting the autobiography and we should be ready for launch in the latter half of 2022 as I am in talks with various publishing houses.”

“Gaurang Doshi and Rocky Khan read the synopsis of the autobiography and I’m very happy that the rights to develop this into a film or web series have already been procured by them. This will probably be the first aspirational literary and cinematic showcase solely focusing on a DJ and the nightlife industry. I’d love to have someone like Ranveer Singh essay my on-screen character in the film,” he concluded

On the film front, the artiste has been signed as the music producer for seven songs on the web series ‘7 Sense’. He has roped in Lil Pump and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rick Ross, Jason Derulo and Urvashi Rautela for special tracks on this web series.

Speaking about the global collaborations DJ Shadow Dubai shared: “I’m very excited with what’s coming up for me on the music front especially since we are bringing together some of the biggest names from the homegrown and global music business which compliments my style of music making.”

“The idea was to have top ranking 7 promotional songs with top global features for the series and we commenced work way back in July of 2021. Most of the tracks are very internationally sounding with a lot of desi elements infused within the core narrative. This will be a game changer for the Indian music industry. 2022 will be the year Indian music takes over the world,” he concluded.