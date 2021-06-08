Spread the love



















DJB defers order to levy fine for not having RWH system till Sept 30



New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has deferred its order to levy charge for not having a mandatory rainwater harvesting system in residential and commercial properties till September 30.

The Board has also deferred its order regarding mandatory rain water harvesting for building owners before granting new water connection for the next six months.

A fresh circular issued by the revenue department of the DJB on Tuesday after its apex body approved the proposal, said, “Levy of RWH penalty in water bills on non-existence of functional RWH system has been deferred for next six months – April 1 to September 30, 2021 for all cases.”

It also informed that penalty imposed for non-functional RWH in buildings between April 1, 2021 to onwards, if any, will be reversed in the next bills.

However, the Board has directed its RWH cell and revenue department to advise the people in Delhi that those having properties constructed on plot size 100 sq m or above to ensure mandatory installation of a rainwater harvesting system before September 30.

To encourage people to adopt a rainwater harvesting system, the DJB has announced a 10 per cent rebate on the water bill and financial assistance for adequate and functional RWH systems.

