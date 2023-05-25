DK Dist Prison Warder Suspended for Alleged Illegal Possession of Ganja

Dakshina Kannada District Prison Warder Suspended for Alleged Illegal Possession of Ganja

Mangaluru: A warder from the Dakshina Kannada district prison in Mangaluru has been suspended, following his recent arrest over alleged illegal possession of ganja. Confirming this development, Prison Superintendent BT Obaleshappa speaking to the media said that warder Prakash Gavade has been suspended after a case was registered against him under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Barke police station on 11 May 2023.

It is learnt that the Karnataka Industrial Security Force, who check visitors to prisons, suspected the warder of playing an important role in the supply of ganja to some of the inmates. During a check, the accused Warder was found to possess ganja. The prison superintendent filed a complaint, based on which the city police launched a probe. The city police are also probing if he shares links to other persons involved in the crime. Despite checking outside the prison, attempts to supply ganja and other banned items to inmates continues to be made.

The prison staff, KISF personnel and city police have kept a close watch to prevent the supply of banned goods inside the jail. Checking is conducted, and offenders are booked regularly, as per prison officials.

