DK Dist SP Hrishikesh Bhagawan Presents ‘Brand Mangaluru Award’ to Journo Dr Sandeep Vagle

Dakshina Kannada District SP Hrishikesh Bhagawan Presents ‘Brand Mangaluru Award’ to Journo Dr Sandeep Vagle, who is the Senior Reporter of Kannada Daily Newspaper ‘Kannada Prabha’.



Mangaluru: The Third ‘Brand Mangaluru Award’ initiated by Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Union to journos for their news reports that reflect harmony and human values was conferred on Dr Sandeep Wagle,the Senior Reporter of Kannada Prabha daily newspaper “Kannada Prabha’, which was presented to him on 22 July 2021 at Mangaluru Press Club. Wagle’s news report titled ‘Komu Sauhardathege Sakshi – Setuvada Yakshagana’ (Yakshagana that became witness and bridge for communal harmony) published in the Kannada Prabha daily on November 25, 2020 fetched him this award. The award consists of Rs 5,001 cash, a Certificate and a Memento.

The award presentation was done by Dakshina Kannada District SP Hrishikesh Bhagawan Sonavane in the presence of guests of honour on stage namely- Bengaluru Kannada Prabha Magazine Editor Girish Rao Hatwar aka Jogi; President of Patrika Bhavan trust K Anand Shetty; President of Mangaluru Press Club Annu Mangaluru; member of State Executive Committee Jagannath Shetty Bala, among others. In his inaugural address SP Hrishikesh said “Today, media means not just newspapers. There are websites and also social media. We have to think about the true information and disinformation. It is very rare to see responsible journalism. Dr Sandeep Wagle deserves the award. He holds a doctorate which takes a lot of effort. Media should be the voice of the people and one of the pillars of democracy.”

Sandeep Wagle hails from Udupi and has been working as a journalist since the last 17 years. He holds a BSc degree and works presently as the senior news reporter of Kannada Prabha newspaper. He also has M A and doctorate in journalism from Mangalore University. He had also received the prestigious Pa Go award of the district working journalists’ association earlier.

Raviprasad Kamila, head of the Mangaluru bureau of the newspaper Hindu, Smitha Shenoy, head of the department of journalism at Besant Women’s College, Dr Saumya K B Kikkeri, Mangalore University journalism department lecturer led committee has made the selection for the award. President of District Working Journalists’ Union Srinivas Nayak Indaje welcomed the gathering, while Senior journalist Harish Rai compered the programme.

