DK District Level Symposium to Mark Saint Mother Teresa Memorial Day

Mangaluru: As part of the 26th anniversary of Mother Teresa, the epitome of humanity, Saint Mother Teresa, with the slogan ‘Let peace spread everywhere ” a D.K. District level seminar/Symposium will be held on 21 September 2023 at 10 am at Kudmul Ranga Rao Municipal Hall i(Town Hall) in the city on the theme of ‘Cells of Love in a Diverse India’.

The symposium will be inaugurated by Dinesh Amin Mattur, a senior journalist and former media advisor to the Chief Minister and the theme will be presented by eminent writers and writers Dr. K. Sherifar will do it and K. Ashraf, the former mayor of Mangalore Municipal Corporation, will give feedback. The meeting will be chaired by the president of the forum, Roy Castellino. Before the opening ceremony, there will be a friendly singing program by Ektar singers Nada Maninalkoor Balaga and Janapreeti Balagadava called Love Irrigation at 9.30.

Born in 2017 in order to carry the thoughts and ideals of the world’s great grandmother Saint Mother Teresa, who won millions of hearts around the world through love and service, the Saint Mother Teresa Forum has won the trust of people of all religions through various programs including seminars, dialogues, and friendly love festivals. It has also emerged as a secular and friendly gathering with humanitarian hearts.

130 dignitaries of all religions, including the city’s famous thinkers, professors, writers, journalists, progressive thinkers, businessmen, students, youth, women, Dalit, Adivasi, and middle-class workers organization leaders are selflessly participating in this forum and actively participating in the activities. The main aim of Saint Mother Teresa Forum is to preserve and develop the friendly heritage of Mangalore by carrying out such activities more diligently.

Members present during the press meet- Roy Castellino (President); Sunil Kumar Bajal ( Principal Secretary); Manjula Naik (Joint Secretary); Dolphy D’Souza (Treasurer) b; Alvin D’Souza (Honorary Advisor); Munir Katipalla (Honorary Advisor); Stany D Cunha (Moderator, Media Committee)- all of Saint Mother Teresa Forum, Mangaluru.

