DK Home Guards Develop Garden at Office Premises Costing Rs 2.4 Lakhs

Dakshina Kannada Home Guards Develop Garden at their Office Premises in Mary hill, Mangaluru costing Rs 2.4 Lakhs

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada District Home Guards have developed a garden at their office premises at Mary Hill, in the City, which was completed a couple of days ago.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean district Home Guard Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontharu said, “The garden has been developed at the cost of Rs 2.4 lakh donated by Karnataka Bank. More than 100 flower and fruit-bearing saplings have been planted on 1,000 sq ft. Managing director and CEO Karnataka Bank M S Mahabaleshwar had released the amount as a donation to the Home Guards.

“The Home Guards personnel have planted 5,000 saplings in different parts of the district, in the last five years.

The plants were provided by the forest department. The mission is to plant one sapling by each Home Guard every year. When DGP and DG fire and emergency services Amar Kumar Pandey visited the Home Guards office about six months back, he instructed me to keep the premises clean,” added Choontharu.

He further said, “We hence decided to give importance to beautification, as part of Azaadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav. Home Guards had planted more than 50 saplings on the premises, under the guidance of green activist and former Home Guard Madhav Ullal, in the last few years.