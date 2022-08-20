DK Home Guards Trained on ‘Basic Life Support’ by Doctors of Fr Muller Hospital

DK Home Guards Trained on ‘Basic Life Support’ by two Doctors of Fr Muller Hospital, Mangaluru-Dr Shailaja Katti (Associate Professor, ECLS Course Director); Dr Namratha Shetty ( Assistant Professor, ECLS Instructor); and Gincy Joseph (ENLS Coordinator, Assistant Professor, Nitte University); and supported by Dr Kishan Rao B (General Laparoscopic Surgeon, A J Hospital, & Mangalore Zonal Manager of Jeeva Raksha Trust , Chief Organizer and sponsor of the Event.

Mangaluru: A ‘BASIC LIFE SUPPORT’ training for the Dakshina Kannada Home Guards was held at the Home Guards Office, Mary Hill, Mangaluru. At the helm of the training were two Doctors of Fr Muller Hospital, Mangaluru-Dr Shailaja Katti (Associate Professor, ECLS Course Director); Dr Namratha Shetty ( Assistant Professor, ECLS Instructor); and Gincy Joseph (ENLS Coordinator, Assistant Professor, Nitte University); and supported by Dr Kishan Rao B (General Laparoscopic Surgeon, A J Hospital, & Mangalore Zonal Manager of Jeeva Raksha Trust , Chief Organizer and sponsor of the Event.

Following the welcome address by Home Guards District Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Chuntaru, the session began on various topics related to ‘Basic Life Support’. Dr Shailaja Katti spoke on Cardiac Arrest and “Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR); Dr Namratha Shetty spoke on “Common Emergencies”; and Professor Gincy Joseph spoke on “Scene Safety, Primary Assessment with Choking”

The resource persons stressed on the importance of CPR and BLS, in times of emergency, when a person needs urgent care for survival. Briefing on CPR Dr Shailaja said, “Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique that’s useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. The American Heart Association recommends starting CPR with hard and fast chest compressions. This hands-only CPR recommendation applies to both untrained bystanders and first responders. If you’re afraid to do CPR or unsure how to perform CPR correctly, know that it’s always better to try than to do nothing at all. The difference between doing something and doing nothing could be someone’s life”

L-R : Dr Kishan Rao B (General Laparoscopic Surgeon, A J Hospital; Gincy Joseph (ENLS Coordinator, Assistant Professor, Nitte University); Dr Shailaja Katti (Associate Professor, ECLS Course Director); Dr Namratha Shetty ( Assistant Professor, ECLS Instructor); and Home Guards District Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Chuntaru.

It should be noted that CPR provided in the field increases the time available for higher medical responders to arrivee and provide ALS care. An important advance in providing BLS is the availability of Automated External Defibrillator or AED. This improves survival outcomes in cardiac arrest cases. Basic Life Support (BLS) is a level of medical care, which is used for patients with life threatening illnesses or injuries until they can be given full medical care by Advanced Life Support (ALS) providers, like Paramedics, Nurses and Physicians. It can be provided by trained medical personnel such as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and by qualified bystanders.

The speakers also demonstrated the use of AED, and a couple of participants also tried using it. It was very informative and much needed information so that the Home Guards can come forward and help a person during an emergency. Briefing on Jeeva Raksha Trust, Dr Kishan rao said, “It is a special purpose vehicle created by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement to roll out ‘Certified Skill Courses’ in Emergency Care and Life Support equipping doctors, nurses, paramedics and lay public with necessary skills so as to transform the Emergency Care response system and thus save lives. In emergency care, loss of life means loss of trust in the healthcare system”.

” Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences along with Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement created JeevaRaksha Trust as a special purpose vehicle to rapidly scale up the program across Karnataka and India while maintaining the highest standards of quality education, research and training. In India, emergency medical care has until recently been a neglected area of expertise. In recent times, emergency transport through 108 ambulance services has been scaled up rapidly” added Dr Rao.

He concluded saying, “However, there has not been a commensurate improvement in skills of health care providers and public safety professional and citizen volunteers in emergency life support skills. This unmet need is barely met by a few institutions which either teach curricula developed in western countries that are expensive, specialty focus and often not reflective of Indian needs, or curriculum developed locally which are not standardized and accredited by statutory bodies”. Ramesh Poojary, the Deputy Commandant of DK Home Guards proposed the vote of thanks.

