DK-Kingdom of Delight! Karnataka Tourism Society hosts ‘CONNECT 2021’ -an Interaction on Tourism

Dakshina Kannada -Kingdom of Delight! Karnataka Tourism Society hosts ‘CONNECT 2021’- an Interaction on Tourism with all tourism stakeholders in Karnataka and to showcase the activities of the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka and Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS). KARNATAKA STATE-ONE STATE. MANY WORLDS!

Mangaluru: Government of Karnataka, Department of Tourism and ‘Karnataka Tourism Society’ (KTS) Under the guidance of State Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment, C P Yogeshwar had announced a series of initiatives to aid recovery of the tourism and hospitality in the state. Therefore, KTS decided to host ‘CONNECT 2021’-the Karnataka Stake-Holder Networking initiative, an annual event to meet all tourism stakeholders in Karnataka and to interact with them and to showcase the activities of the dept of Tourism, Govt. of Karnataka and KTS.

‘CONNECT 2021’ was held on Friday, 19 March 2021 at Hotel Ocean Pearl,Mangaluru and the event was inaugurated by Pankaj Kuamr Pandey-Secretary to Govt. Department of Tourism, Govt. of Karnataka, along with other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Kumar Pushkar- Director, Dept.of Tourism; Manu- Secretary-KTS; Raveendra-Jt Secretary-KTS; DC of Udupi-G Jagadeesha IAS ; DC of KD-Dr K V Rajendra IAS; among others. Prior to the inauguration, an invocation singing the State Anthem was done by Ms Vanditha of Srinivas College of Pharmacy and Ms Trsiha of A J Institute of Engineering, followed by a welcome address by Raveendra.

D K Tourism logo saying “Dakshina Kannada-Kingdom of Delight” was released by Pankaj Pandey, followed by a short video on Karnataka Tourism. KTS Secretary Manu briefed about ‘CONNECT 2021’ and its benefits and advantages, and he urged the stakeholders in tourism to join KTS and feel the difference. In his address Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “CONNECT 2021 will help the Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality sector in Karnataka to come under one umbrella and this will add immense value to the stake holder’s efforts to market their product and create a networking opportunity with various other marketing organizations and professionals”

“I want to let you know that the tourism department’s new policy for the year 2020-25 is expected to attract 5,000 investors, and generate over 10 lakh jobs, and for that the key strategic pillars for Karnataka Tourism Policy are tourism marketing and promotion, development of tourism infrastructure, tourism products, skill development and training, focus on tourist comfort and safety, community participation, focus on sustainable tourism, tourism analytics and digital initiatives and investment facilitation. In the near future, the tourism department will hold an investor meet for developing tourism in the state,” added Pankaj Kumar.

He further said, “We will also try to create responsible tourism awareness among stakeholders to respect locals and involve locals in tourism activities. We will also involve all stakeholders in creating awareness of the activities by Dept. of Tourism. We will also try to get a maximum number of stakeholders to enrol as members of KTS and make KTS a strong tourism body. In the state, as the areas on the coast fall under 320 km there is an ample opportunity for tourism in the coastal region. We will set up helipads and seaplanes, since many cruise ships from Maharashtra and Goa come to NMPT, thus promoting ‘Heli-Tourism’.

Also speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of DK, Dr Rajendra KV said, “We should be proud that our district has wide scope for tourism since we have around 50 km of coast, backwater areas, picturesque nature, Pilikula Biological Park, various religious centres, and a planetarium. There is also a lot of scope for the boathouse. Discussions have been planned with fisheries college on providing old unused traditional boats for renovating them and converting them as selling points in the city. The district administration will also implement ‘Heli Tourism’, and there are plans to introduce the water metros. The district administration has begun clearing the illegally constructed buildings that were erected by violating the CRZ norms. There is also scope to convert Pilikula Biological Park into a national park by bringing animals like giraffes, zebras, and rhinoceros. We are also working on a coffee table book and video about the tourism spots in the district by displaying at airports and other places to promote tourism.”

DC of Udupi District G Jagadeesha said, “There is major scope for tourism in coastal Karnataka. But, somewhere we have failed to tap the opportunity. Hence, taking the stakeholders into consideration, the district administration chalked out a plan with a vision of 10 years. With help of post-graduation students of tourism, the administration is conducting a survey of 104 tourism spots in the district, to find out the requirements. A plan has been already drafted for the development of tourism spots and will be presented before state home minister, Basavaraj Bommai who is in-charge of district administration. Once the plan is approved it will be released, The Padubidri beach received the Blue Flag recognition, nearly 50 people got directly employed given the rise in tourism. There is a plan to launch floating restaurants and cable cars connecting Kollur and Kodachadri”.

It was also announced that KITE-karnataka International Travel Expo 2021 will be held from 27 to 29 August 2021 in Bengaluru, where the event will have over 400 buyers and media from 30 countries seeking opportunities in the Karnataka Tourism Ecosystem and discover the state of Karnataka. The event will present opportunities for the state’s hospitality and tourism industry to come together and showcase the diverse products of the state to a global audience. The event will reinforce interest for the state. Karnataka has also released its Tourism Policy 2020-25 with focus on attracting investments by offering attractive terms like Incentives, Subsidies and concessions.