‘DK & Mluru Police are Doing a Good Service to the Society’- ADGP Alok Kumar

‘Dakshina Kannada & Mangaluru Police are Doing a Good Service to the Society’- Additional Director-General Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar during a Police Parade held at CAR Ground on Friday, 27 May 2022



Mangaluru: Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) ALOK KUMAR took the guard of Honour from the six police teams marching during the Police Parade on Friday, 27 May 2022 held at CAR ground, Mangaluru. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar welcomed the audience and introduced ADGP Alok Kumar. DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane IPS; IGP Western Range Devajyoti Ray IPS, and DCP Hariram Shankar were present on the dais.

Addressing the audience ADGP Alok Kumar said, “I want to congratulate you all for doing a yeoman’s service to the society, and keep up the good work that you all are entrusted with. The community depends on you for their security, and you should gain confidence and trust from them. The police, more so those working in Mangaluru and other communally sensitive areas, should set up youth committees at the police station level to open channels of communication with youths who are active in public life for the smooth maintenance of law and order”.

“There are lots of incidents where youngsters are getting in trouble. The police should develop a channel of communication with this age group. Youth committees comprising people aged 40 and below should be formed. These youths will matter a lot in maintaining law and order. I have asked the Mangaluru Police Commissioner and the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police to organise activities to help connect with youth,” added ADGP.

ADGP further said, “I am trying to reinforce practices that help improve relationships with people. These practices have been in vogue in policing for over five decades. Police stations should restart the practice of meeting victims of crime every third Saturday of the month. Meeting victims every month was a practice started when Ajai Kumar Singh was the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police. We are reviving this practice. Police stations should set a part time for this meeting. Apart from getting updates about investigations in cases related to them, victims can tell the police about threats, if any, or any other concerns that they are facing during such meetings”.

“Very soon there will be elections, you should be more alert in the election year when there will be more incidents that will have political and communal overtones. We have effectively handled such situations earlier. We are capable of handling it now too. The emphasis is more on “preventive policing” by which problems can be nipped at the bud. Focus will also be on border crime meetings with neighbouring State Police units and better coordination with other investigation agencies for handling issues such as narcotic trade, illegal arms supply and trafficking in human beings” added ADGP Alok Kumar.