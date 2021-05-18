Spread the love



















DK Probationary PSI Shamili (24) Dies due to Covid – She was 7-Month Pregnant

Mangaluru: Policing is one of the most mentally taxing occupations contending with long and often rotating shifts, threats of violence, increased need for hypervigilance, and a lack of public support creating chronic stress- and now they have to face the threat of the Pandemic while on duty. The covid-19 pandemic has created social upheaval and altered norms for all members of society, but its effects on first responders have been particularly profound. Law enforcement personnel have been expected to coordinate local shutdowns, encourage social distancing and enforce stay-at-home mandates all while completing the responsibilities for which they are already understaffed and underfunded.

As first responders normally and more so during the shutdown experience increased stress risk due to the prolonged threat of virus exposure and stay-at-home ordinance compliance enforcement. People working in law enforcement will experience increased high-stress encounters with individuals suffering from mental health problems aggravated by fear of contagion, economic uncertainty, resource shortages and isolation. The first responders may react more strongly to a crisis such as COVID-19 due to their responsibility for maintaining public safety, risk of exposure through interactions with the community, and the concern of exposing family members to the virus. Law enforcement officers are not immune from the stress that COVID-19 placed on the general population. In fact, they are likely more heavily impacted as they are one of the “essential workers” who must continue to work and respond to calls for service while others shelter at home.

In the past Dakshina Kannada (DK) district police have lost police personnel due to Covid-19, and here comes yet another shocking news of the death of a probationary sub-inspector of police due to Covid-19 on Tuesday 18 May. Prob. PSI Mrs Shamili, 24 yrs, r/o Kolar, attached to DK district passed away due to Covid on 18 May at 4:30 am at the RM Jalappa hospital, Kolar. At the time of her death, she was seven months pregnant, and due to pregnancy, she was not vaccinated.

Police sources reveal that Shamili had joined the DK police on 11 January 2021, and just recently had gone on leave to her hometown-Kolar. She was admitted to RM Jalappa hospital, Kolar on 2 May for Covid treatment. The best efforts put in by the hospital doctors to save her life were unsuccessful. SP of Kolar had paid personal attention while she was in the hospital and also during her treatment.

“Youngest member of the police family to succumb to Covid. 24-year-old PSI Shamili of Kolar, attached to DK district lost her battle with COVID.

May her soul rest in peace. But it could be any of us. Please cooperate with police, stay home and stay safe” tweeted DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) on May 18, 2021.

