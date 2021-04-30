Spread the love



















DK Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 1205 Positive Cases

Mangaluru: For the second straight day, corona virus-positive cases have crossed the 1000 mark as Dakshina Kannada district records 1205 new infections and one death on April 30.

Meanwhile, 380 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 45,109 positive cases have been reported in the district and 757 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,486 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed on March 22, 2020, in the Dakshina Kannada district.