DK Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 1633 Positive Cases and 7 Deaths on May 7

Mangaluru: The coronavirus positive cases are increasing day by day in Dakshina Kannada district. On May 7, the district has recorded 1633 new infections with 7 COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, 911 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 53,169 positive cases have been reported in the district and 780 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,961 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed on March 22, 2020, in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 52,277 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 54,61,930 has been collected.